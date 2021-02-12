It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Occasional rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an i…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain showe…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear s…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Outdoor flowers and p…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Periods of rain and snow. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around on…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. There is onl…