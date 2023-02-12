The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
