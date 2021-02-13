Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.