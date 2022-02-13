Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
