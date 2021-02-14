Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
