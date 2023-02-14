Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
