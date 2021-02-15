 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

