Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.