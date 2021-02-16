Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Occasional rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an i…
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 33 degrees is today's…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecas…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tem…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree w…
Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Outdoor flowers and p…
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain. Low 36F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an in…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. There is onl…