Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.