Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.