Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

