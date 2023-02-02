Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.