Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
