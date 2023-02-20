Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.