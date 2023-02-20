Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
The area will see heavy rain today.
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees.