Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
