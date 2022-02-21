 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

