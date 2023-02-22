It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
