 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert