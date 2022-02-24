Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
