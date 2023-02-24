Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.