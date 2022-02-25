Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.