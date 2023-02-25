Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.