Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

