Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
