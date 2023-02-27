Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
