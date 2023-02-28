Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
alert top story
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees.
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. …
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degree…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…