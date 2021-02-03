 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

