Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Th…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low.…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston S…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecas…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cl…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Part…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is…