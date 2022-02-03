 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert