Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.