Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low.…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston S…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cl…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Part…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
This evening in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the…