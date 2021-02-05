Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.