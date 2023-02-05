Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
