Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.