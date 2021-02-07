Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 1:30 AM EST. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
