Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST.