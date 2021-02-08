The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will b…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of su…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Periods of rain and snow. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around on…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 d…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday…