Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

