Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degree…
We will see a mix of sun and clouds today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph.
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partl…