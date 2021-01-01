The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcas…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. E…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Tod…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.76. A 18-degree low is …
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. There is onl…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking …