 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert