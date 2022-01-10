The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Wi…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 20 degrees i…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forec…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. E…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tom…
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.