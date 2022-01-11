Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.