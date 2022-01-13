 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

