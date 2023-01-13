 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

