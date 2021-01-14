Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.