 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News