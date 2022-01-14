Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
