Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Friday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.