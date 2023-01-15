 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

