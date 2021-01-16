Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:00 AM EST. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
