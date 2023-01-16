Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Rain is expected for this Thursday.
We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees t…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
Expect clear skies today.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!