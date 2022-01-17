 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 9:06 PM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

