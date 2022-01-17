Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 9:06 PM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
