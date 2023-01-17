Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
